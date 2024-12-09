Kerry King adds summer 2025 headline shows in the UK and Europe, plus Gojira support slot, to his solo band tour schedule

Slayer guitarist Kerry King will be bringing his all-star solo band back to the UK and Europe for headline shows next year.

Having previously confirmed appearances at a number of European metal festivals next summer - Brutal Assault and Dynamo Festival among them - the thrash metal legend has also slotted in a clutch of headline performances as well as a special guest show at Gojira's August 19 gig in Krakow, Poland.

King and his band - Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, former Vio-lence/Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, ex-Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders and long-time Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph - will play:

Jul 29: Frankfurt Zoom Saal, Germany

Jul 30 Wien Simm City, Austria

Aug 01: Transylvania Rockstadt Extreme, Romania

Aug 04: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Aug 07: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Aug 12: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Aug 13: Bristol SWX, UK

Aug 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (supporting Gojira)

A post shared by Kerry King (@kerrykingmusic) A photo posted by on

Speaking at a fan event in Germany earlier this year, King revealed that the writing for his next solo record was already well underway.

“A lot of songs for the next record are already in demo phases," he said. "At this point in my career and in my life, I wanna get the record out, do the first tour for however long that takes us, but once that’s done Paul [Bostaph] and I want to get back into the studio and get record two out of the way.”

Metal Hammer hailed From Hell I Rise as "the most pissed off and aggressive thing Kerry King has produced since God Hates Us All more than two decades ago."