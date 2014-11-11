Kerbdog cover tourmates Nine Black Alps

Reformed Kilkenny alt.metallers Kerbdog have recorded a cover of Nine Black Alps' Come Back Around ahead of their first full British tour in a decade.

The cover sees Kerbdog frontman Cormac Battle and guitarist Billy Dalton tackle the Manchester band’s summer 2014 single in a manner Battle jokingly rates as a “4 out of 10” performance. Check out the song below:

NIne Black Alps support Kerbdog on the Manchester date of the band’s upcoming tour. The full list of dates is as follows:

November 14 Dublin, Academy November 15 Manchester, The Ritz w/ Amplifier, Nine Black Alps, Hawk Eyes, Hey You Guys! November 16 London, The Forum w/ Amplifier, Hawk Eyes, Hey You Guys! November 17 Bristol, Bierkeller w/ Hey You Guys! November 18 Plymouth, White Rabbit w/ Hey You Guys! November 19 Southampton, Talking Heads w/ Hey You Guys! November 20 Birmingham, The Oobleck w/ Hey You Guys! November 21 Nottingham, Rock City Basement w/ Hawk Eyes, Hey You Guys! November 22 Glasgow, Ivory Blacks w/ Hey You Guys!

Kerbdog’s live album Congregation is out now. Check out our review here.