Kelly Clarkson absolutely nails Aerosmith's Angel and the crowd goes wild

Daytime TV queen Kelly Clarkson has once again proved that she can sing the hell out of any song that comes her way, and this time it's Aerosmith's 1998 hit Angel that's the beneficiary of her talent.

Clarkson performed the song during the opening 'Kellyoke' section of her show, in which she traditionally sings a truncated version of a song chosen by a member of the studio audience or one of her guests. Naturally enough, she nails her part, and the crowd erupts as she hits some high notes just north of the 1'30" mark.

The former American Idol winner, whose 2022 Kellyoke EP included a cover of Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees, has previously performed several rock songs during the segment, including Metallica's Sad But True, Whitesnake's Here I Go Again and Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun.

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Angel' By Aerosmith | Kellyoke - YouTube Watch On

Aerosmith will return to the road this September, as their Peace Out Farewell Tour resumes almost exactly a year after being abandoned. The original dates were announced in May 2023, but the trek faltered after just three shows, when Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords, eventually leading to the cancellation of the tour. Full dates below.

Aerosmith: Peace Out Farewell Tour 2024-2025

Sep 20: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA^

Sep 23: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA*

Sep 26: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY*

Sep 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH*

Oct 02: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC*

Oct 05: Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena, TN*

Oct 08: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC*

Oct 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA*

Oct 14: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO*

Oct 17: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH*

Oct 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN*

Oct 31: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ*

Nov 03: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX*

Nov 06: Austin Moody Center, TX*

Nov 09: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX*

Nov 12: Tulsa BOK Center, OK*

Nov 15: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE*

Nov 18: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Nov 21: Portland Moda Center,*

Nov 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Nov 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT *

Nov 30: San Francisco Chase Center, CA*

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA*

Dec 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ*

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA*

Jan 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Jan 07: Toronto ScotiaBank Arena, ON*

Jan 10: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Jan 13: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH*

Jan 16: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN*

Jan 19: Chicago United Center, IL*

Jan 22: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN*

Jan 25: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO*

Feb 11: Orlando Kia Center, FL*

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL*

Feb 17: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL*

Feb 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC*

Feb 23: New York Madison Square Garden, NY*

Feb 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY*

^ = with Teddy Swims

* = with The Black Crowes

Tickets are on sale now.