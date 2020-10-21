Keith Richards releases video for 1992 classic Hate It When You Leave

Keith Richards has released a video for his 1992 classic Hate It When You Leave. The track, which originally appeared on the Rolling Stones guitarist's Main Offender album, is being re-released for this year's "third drop" Record Store Day, which takes place this Saturday.

Hate It When You Leave will be available as a limited edition of 4000 red vinyl 7” single, and features Key To The Highway on the b-side, a song previously only available on the Japanese version of the Main Offender album.

“Hate It When You Leave is something for your ears and eyes and for your hearts!,” says Richards, who appears briefly in the video.

The video was directed by Jacques Naudé, a South African whose films "depict the integral relationship between man, his culture and the natural world," while a statement accompanying the clip says, "the video portrays that the simplicity of life is what is most beautiful about the world and pays homage to people and places one loves, particularly at a time when family, friends and lovers have been kept apart."

Naudé has previously made films for clients including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Dior, Vogue, and the Wall Street Journal.

Record Store Day Drop Day One was on August 29, while Drop Day Two took place on September 26.

Earlier this month Richards announced that three previously unreleased live recordings from his X-Pensive Winos project are to feature on limited edition Live At The Hollywood Palladium box set.

Set for release via BMG on November 13, the album comes as a special deluxe box set, presented in a matching folio, wrapped in a black cotton replica of the tour shirt sold on the night, complete with a satin VIP pass on top. It includes an essay written by Rolling Stone’s David Fricke, and is available to pre-order now.