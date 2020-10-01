Hear Keith Richards groove hard on a previously unreleased take on the Rolling Stones’ Little T&A

During his down-time following the release of the Rolling Stones’ Dirty Work album in 1986, human riff Keith Richards assembled a side band, X-Pensive Winos, who would back the guitarist on his debut solo album, 1988’s Talk Is Cheap.

Richards and his band promoted the album with a 12 city US tour, stopping off at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 15, 1988, for the trek’s penultimate gig. Much bootlegged, a recording of their set – which featured Stones’ classics Happy and Time Is On My Side alongside cuts from Talk Is Cheap - was released in 1991 [1992 in the UK] by Virgin Records. Now the concert is being made available for the first time as a limited edition box set.



Exclusive to the coming box set and digital formats are three previously unreleased tracks from the night, the Stones’ Little T&A (from Tattoo You), You Don’t Move Me from Talk Is Cheap, and the Lennon-McCartney penned hit I Wanna Be Your Man.

Set for release via BMG on November 13, the album comes as a special deluxe box set, presented in a matching folio, wrapped in a black cotton replica of the tour shirt sold that night, complete with a satin VIP pass on top. It includes an essay written by Rolling Stone’s David Fricke, and is available to pre-order now.

Live at the Hollywood Palladium tracklist:

Take It So Hard

How I Wish

I Could Have Stood You Up

Too Rude

Make No MistakesTime Is On My Side

Big Enough

Whip It Up

Locked Away

Struggle

Happy

Connection

Rockawhile

I Wanna Be Your Man (Box Set and Digital Only)

Little T&A (Box Set and Digital Only)

You Don’t Move Me (Box Set and Digital Only)

Super Deluxe Box Set:

The remastered album on 2 180g LPs

10” vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks (I Wanna Be Your Man, Little T&A, You Don’t Move Me) *Exclusive to this box set*

Remastered CD of original album

DVD of original concert film *Exclusive to this box set*

40 page, hardback book with David Fricke essay featuring a new interview with Keith, plus extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith’s archives

Reproductions of archival materials from the tour including:

Tour press release

Keith’s handwritten setlist

Hand-drawn band dressing room sign

Tour itinerary

Press photos

Ticket stub

VIP & backstage passes

Keith’s custom Hollywood Palladium plectrum

Promotional wine label & bag given away at the show . . . and more!