Keifer details one-off London show

Former Cinderalla frontman Tom Keifer will stage a one-off show at London’s O2 Academy Islington on October 22.

The event lands the night before the singer headlines the opening night of Rockingham at Nottingham’s Rock City, where he’ll be joined by Eclipse, Robin Beck, Robert Tepper and more.

Keifer will perform songs from his 2013 solo debut, The Way Life Goes, as well as Cinderella classics including Shake Me, Gypsy Road and Nobody’s Fool.

The singer recently spoke about how his solo material is going over with fans alongside their favourite Cinderella tunes.

Keifer tells FOX 17 Nashville: “That’s the cool thing at the show – they sit alongside each other pretty well, and it goes in and out. And the new stuff gets probably just as good a response.

“As a writer, when you put out something new, and you go and you play it alongside things that have been in people’s minds for years and years and years, you’re always afraid what people are gonna think. But they’ve been received very well.”

Currently playing a series of US dates, the singer’s UK appearances are part of a 3-week European tour that begins in Romania on October 6.