Kayak's 1978 album Phantom Of The Night gets vinyl reissue

Dutch prog rockers Kayak are to have their 1978 album Phantom Of The Night reissued on vinyl by the US label Renaissance Records.

Phantom Of The Night was Kayak's sixth album and their band's most commercially successful. It spawned their biggest single Ruthless Queen, which was a major hit in their native Netherlands, reaching No. 6 in 1979.

The album features their line-up of lead vocalist Edward Reekers, guitarist Johan Slager, keyboardist Ton Scherpenzeel, bass guitarist Peter Scherpenzeel, drummer Max Werner, backup vocalist Katherine Lapthorn and backup vocalist Irene Linders.

The new reissue, which has been digitally remastered and is a limited edition 180g vinyl release which also includes trading cards of the original band members, restored liner notes, poster, lyric sheet and a bumper sticker.

Kayak released their latest album, Seventeen, through InsideOut Music in 2018.

(Image credit: Renaissance Records)

Kayak: Phantom Of The Night

Side 1

1. Keep The Change

2. Winning Ways

3. Daphne

4. Journey Through Time

5. Phantom Of The Night

Side 2

1. Crime Of Passion

2. The Poet And The One Man Band

3. Ruthless Queen

4. No Man's Land

5. First Signs Of Spring