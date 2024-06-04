Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse guests on epic new Evergrey single Cold Dreams

Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse guests with fellow Swedish prog metallers Evergrey on their brand new single, the epic Cold Dreams, the new video for which you can watch below.

Cold Dreams is taken from Evergrey's upcoming fourteenth studio album, Theories Of Emptiness, which will be released through Napalm Records on June 7.

"Cold Dreams’ is probably the darkest piece of music on Theories of Emptiness," states Evergrey frontman Tom S. Englund. "Its somber power is quite overwhelming. It's a composition that honestly leaves me feeling a bit uneasy. To have Jonas Renkse of Katatonia singing words describing fates that we both encountered makes it even more special and intriguing. Jonas’ unique voice of sadness spreads like a disease and to hear him growl, again, is just fucking great!



"To balance the darkness, we decided to bring in some angelic qualities, and at the time of composing, I couldn't imagine anything more suiting than my daughter Salina Englund's voice. We cannot wait to hear what you feel after these 6 minutes and 46 seconds of soul searching. Enjoy!"

Theories Of Emptiness was produced by Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery), with mastering helmed by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra).

Pre-order Theories Of Emptiness.