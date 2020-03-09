Jump/Haze Hope & Anchor double-header cancelled

Jump and Haze have announced the cancellation of their double-headline show at Islington's Hope & Anchor which was due to take place later this month. Poor ticket sales are cited as the reason for the cancellation.

"It is with huge regret that we have to announce the cancellation of our gig at The Hope and Anchor on March 20th," Jump singer John Dexter Jones told Prog. "Advance Ticket sales have simply not met levels that would be required to make the gig economically viable. The reasons for this are open to speculation but in the current climate we were not hopeful of relying on a significant walk-up. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused - we are frustrated by this but have to face the economic realities."

Jump will still proceed with their 30th Anniversary show at Aylesbury's Limelight Theatre on April 17 and 18. They are also touring throughout the year.

Jump tour dates:

May 16: Rotherham Wesley Centre

Jun 28: Bilston Robin 2 (Prog All Dayer)

Sep 05: Cannock Bridgtown Social Working Men's Club

Oct 03: Summer's End Festival

Oct 05: Peterborough Queen Victoria Hall