Julien Baker to perform new album Little Oblivions via streamed online concert

Following the release of Julien Baker’s new album Little Oblivions on February 26, the US singer-songwriter will be performing her first streamed concert via Staged.

The fully-produced streaming event will take place March 25, and is to be broadcasted from Nashville’s Analog at Hutton Hotel, as part of Audiotrees' virtual concert series. This particular instalment will mark the first event taking place in Nashville.

Baker will also be joined by Mini Trees in support of the gig, which will air three times across the evening, at 7pm GMT, 8pm AEDT and 9pm EDT.

So far, Baker has released three singles off the new record, including Favor, Hardline and Faith Healer.

In a recent interview about the new album, she told us: "With Little Oblivions, it was more like going back to the place where music is the vessel that can contain my scary and uncomfortable and painful thoughts".

"It feels nerve-wracking but also relieving to just dismantle me having thought up all this insane responsibility to be the best person as an artist. It has been pretty therapeutic, and I think it’ll be meaningful to release."

Tickets for the event are now available to purchase , or you can pre-order new album Little Oblivions now.

Little Oblivions Track List:

Hardline

Heatwave

Faith Healer

Relative Fiction

Crying Wolf

Bloodshot

Ringside

Favor

Song in E

Repeat

Highlight Reel

Ziptie