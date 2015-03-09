Judy Dyble to play 3 UK shows

Judy Dyble will play three UK shows in March and April, she’s confirmed.

The Fairport Convention and Robert Fripp collaborator’s appearances tie in with the release of a three-disc anthology entitled Gathering The Threads (Fifty Years Of Stuff).

The collection is described as “all the oddities, rarities, strange collaborations and unreleased tracks from the past five decades.” It opens with a 1964 track by Judy And The Folkmen and ends with live jazz material fro 2014.

Only 250 copies will be made available, to be numbered and personalised by Dyble. Gathering The Threads is on sale now.

Mar 27: London The Old Church, St Pancras – with Bess Atwell

Apr 18: Oxfordshire Manor Farm, Ardley – limited places, apply online

Apr 19: London Half Moon, Putney – with Sugar Magnolia and Matt Stevens