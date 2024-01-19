Judas Priest stream new single Crown Of Horns

Judas Priest have released Crown Of Horns, the third single from their upcoming 19th album Invincible Shield.

The single and its accompanying lyric video were released today (January 19), and air the more mid-paced, radio-rock-friendly side of the Birmingham heavy metal veterans.

Invincible Shield will come out on March 8 via Columbia Records.

The album will be the band’s first since the release of Firepower in 2018, and was announced onstage at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, on October 8.

Lead single Panic Attack was released on October 13, followed by Trial Of Fire on November 29.

The full Invincible Shield tracklist is available below.

Judas Priest have announced that they will support Invincible Shield with a tour of the UK and Europe in spring. The “Metal Masters” shows will start at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on March 11 and conclude at the Zenith in Paris, France, on April 8. Support will come from Saxon and Uriah Heap.

Full “Metal Masters” dates are available below and tickets are on sale now.

Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford spoke about what to expect from Invincible Shield in an interview with Metal Express Radio last January.

“I'm aware of the great success and love that was given to Firepower,” the 72-year-old said (transcribed by Blabbermouth).

“And so how do you deal with that? Well, firstly, you have to let that go. You have to let that go, because it's like you're chasing after something that's elusive. What's the point of trying to emulate something that you've already done? We've just gotta do like we've always done with Priest, the way that every album has its own concept, every album has its own thing. British Steel isn't Painkiller; Painkiller isn't Point Of Entry; Point Of Entry isn't Nostradamus. So this album is shaping up to be its own thing.”

He then concluded: “It's great. It's a really good album, and I know our fans are gonna love it.”

Invincible Shield tracklist

1. Panic Attack

2. The Serpent And The King

3. Invincible Shield

4. Devil In Disguise

5. Gates Of Hell

6. Crown Of Horns

7. As God Is My Witness

8. Trial By Fire

9. Escape From Reality

10. Sons Of Thunder

11. Giants In The Sky

March 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

March 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

March 15: Dublin 2 Arena, Ireland

March 17: Bournemouth International Arena, UK

March 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

March 21: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

March 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

March 25: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

March 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

March 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

March 30: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

April 01: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

April 03: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

April 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

April 06: Assago Mediolanum Forum, Italy

April 08: Paris Zenith, France