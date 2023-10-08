Judas Priest to release 19th studio album Invincible Shield in March 2024

Judas Priest have made their upcoming new album Invincible Shield available for pre-order and confirmed it will be released via Sony Music on 8 March 2024.

The follow-up to 2018's Firepower will be the iconic English metal band's 19th studio album.

Invincible Shield is available for pre-order now in a number of formats and bundles.

Frontman Rob Halford revealed the new album's title when the band performed at the Power Trip festival at the Empire Polo Club (home of the Coachella Festival) in Indio, California on Saturday (October 7).

The event kicked off on Friday with Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden performing, while AC/DC and Priest starred on Saturday. Metallica and Tool appear on Sunday.

Priest were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, at which they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-drummer Les Binks for a historic set comprised of a medley of some of their greatest hits.

That reunion led to rumours that Downing may return to the fold permanently, but he recently put any hope of that to rest once and for all.

Judas Priest have a number of UK and Europe dates lined up for 2024.

March 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

March 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

March 15: Dublin 2 Arena, Ireland

March 17: Bournemouth International Arena, UK

March 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

March 21: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

March 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

March 25: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

March 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

March 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

March 30: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

April 01: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

April 03: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

April 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

April 06: Assago Mediolanum Forum, Italy

April 08: Paris Zenith, France