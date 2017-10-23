Judas Priest announce new album Firepower and 2018 tour dates

Judas Priest have revealed that their new studio album will be titled Firepower and will launch next year.

The 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls – and fans won’t have too long to wait until it arrives.

The band tweeted: “Judas Priest’s new studio album Firepower will be arriving in early 2018.”

To mark the announcement, Rob Halford and co have announced a run of North American dates for next year – the first in a planned world tour. They’ll be joined on the road by Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Find a full list of confirmed shows below along with the tour poster.

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

