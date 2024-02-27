Journey have announced plans to bring their 50th anniversary tour to the UK and Ireland. The band will play 11 arena shows in October and November, kicking off at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on October 30, and climaxing at The O2 in London on November 17. Support at all shows will comes from Cheap Trick.

"It's been too long since we've seen you all!" says Journey guitarist Neal Schon. "We are all very excited to be coming back to the UK and playing with our good friends Cheap Trick, who I’ve known and played with since the 70s. It’s going to be a great party for all!"

An AEG presale will begin this Thursday at 10am, while the general sale will start on Friday at the same time.

Journey are currently on the US leg of their 50th anniversary tour, and in July they hit the road for a run of North American stadium shows with Def Leppard. Support at each of the stadium shows will comes from Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band or Heart. Full dates below.

Journey: 50th Anniversary Tour

Feb 28: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Feb 29: Rapid City The Monument, SD

Mar 02: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Mar 04: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Mar 07: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Mar 09: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Mar 10: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Mar 13: Billings First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, MT

Mar 15: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Mar 16: Las Vegas Michelob ULTRA Arena, NV

Mar 21: Las Cruces Pan American Center, NM

Mar 22: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Apr 15: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Apr 16: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena, IL

Apr 19: Fort Wayne Memorial Coliseum, IN

Apr 20: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Apr 23: North Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Apr 26: Norfolk Scope Arena, VA

Apr 27: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, PA

Apr 29: Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena, CT

Jul 06: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO*

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL*

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA^

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field , IL^

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park , MI^

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN^

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA^

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA^

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA^

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH$

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON$

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA$

Aug 07: Flushing Citi Field, NY^

Aug 12: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX^

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX^

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX^

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN^

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field^

Aug 25: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA^

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA^

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA*

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO*

Oct 30: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK#

Oct 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK#

Nov 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK#

Nov 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK#

Nov 05: Dublin 3Arena, UK#

Nov 08: Manchester AO Arena, UK#

Nov 09: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK#

Nov 11: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK#

Nov 13: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK#

Nov 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK#

Nov 17: London The O2, UK#

* with Def Leppard and Cheap Trick

^ with Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band

$ with Def Leppard and Heart

# with Cheap Trick

Get tickets.