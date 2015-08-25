John Wetton issues cancer warning

John Wetton has urged everyone to take preventative action against cancer as he gears up to begin chemotherapy treatment.

The Asia frontman will undergo his first session tomorrow, after he confirmed in May that he’d been diagnosed with cancer and had surgery to remove a tumour.

Wetton, 66, says in a tweet: “I start chemo tomorrow. I urge everyone to be checked for cancer regularly, because cancer growth is rapid – and before you know it, agonising.”

In May he extended this thanks to doctors after his surgery was declared a success. Messages of support can be sent to jw@qedg.co.uk.