Josh Middleton joins Architects full-time

Josh Middleton has confirmed that he’s now a full-time member of Architects.

The band recruited the Sylosis guitarist for their live shows in 2016 following the death of Tom Searle, who died in September last year at the age of 28 following a three-year battle with cancer.

And on the back of Architects releasing their brand new track Doomsday earlier this week, Middleton has checked in to say that he’s now with the band full-time.

He says in an Instagram post: “I have now joined Architects as a full-time member. I would like to thank the band and fans for being so accepting. I’m very grateful to be in this position.

“Thank you for all of the support regarding Doomsday. Stuart Birchall did such an amazing job with the video.

“Sylosis fans, thank you for your patience over this past year. It doesn’t mean Sylosis is done.”

Architects also posted a message on Twitter welcoming the guitarist into the fold.

Last month, the band confirmed a UK and European tour for early 2018, which includes a set at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Drummer Dan Searle said: “Well beyond our ambitions when we started this,” while frontman Sam Carter said that the London show would be “the biggest night of our career.”

While She Sleeps have been announced as the support band for all dates, with Counterparts also being announced for the London show.

Find details below.

A photo posted by on

Jan 24: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Jan 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jan 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jan 28: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jan 29: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jan 31: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 01: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 03: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Architects stop festival show after woman is groped