Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman Gentle Giant, Strawbs and more on new Tony Visconti box set

Former Yes members Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman, The Moody Blues, Renaissance, Gentle Giant, Strawbs, Argent and Procol Harum are some of the prog delights on a brand new box set celebrating the work of fames producer Tony Visconti.

Produced By Tony Visconti, which has been curated by the producer himself, is a limited edition 77-track four-disc CD boxset, or a 60-track six vinyl LP boxset and is also available as a 14-track double vinyl album, which will be released through Edsel and Demon records on October 20.

"This boxset covers five and a half decades of my efforts in the art of making iconic recordings," says Visconti. "Some of it is familiar and some will have a eureka moment, ‘I didn’t know Visconti produced that one!'"

Widely recognised as one of the most important producers of the rock age, Visconti is closely associated with David Bowie, with whom he worked on 14 albums, including the celebrated Berlin trilogy of "Heroes", Low and Lodger and Bowie's final album, 2016's Blackstar, and Marc Bolan and T-Rex, with whom he worked on ten albums.

Visconti also worked with Thin Lizzy, U2, Manic Street Preachers, Boomtown Rats, The Move, The Alarm, Adam Ant, Hazel O'Connor and more, all of whom also feature on Produced By Tony Visconti.

The CD box set is housed in a deluxe 80-page casebound book and the vinyl set is housed in a deluxe slipcase with a 60-page (12x12) booklet, with previously unseen photographs, an introduction by Visconti, extensive track-by-track liner notes by author and journalist Mark Paytress (including track-by-track commentaries by Tony), and tributes from a selection of featured artists.

(Image credit: Edsel Records)

4-CD BOX SET

CD 1

1. Marc Bolan & T. Rex - Teenage Dream (2012 Tony Visconti Master)

2. David Bowie - Young Americans (2016 Remaster)

3. The Dandy Warhols - Hit Rock Bottom

4. Carmen - Bulerias

5. Altered Images - Bring Me Closer

6. Les Rita Mitsouko - Andy

7. Gay Dad - To Earth With Love

8. The Dwellers - New Fashion Show

9. The Tickle - Subway (Smokey Pokey World)

10. Strawbs - Forever

11. The Move - Mist On A Monday Morning

12. Procol Harum - Magdalene, My Regal Zonophone

13. Biddu - Daughter Of Love

14. Joe Cocker - With A Little Help From My Friends

15. The Surprise Sisters - La Booga Rooga

16. The Photos - Life In A Day

17. The Alarm - Sold Me Down The River

18. Tony Visconti And The Hype - Clorissa

19. Perry Farrell & Kind Heaven Orchestra - Pirate Punk Politician

20. Kristeen Young - Pearl Of A Girl

CD 2

1. David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World (2020 Mix)

2. The Seahorses - Blinded By The Sun

3. The Damned - "Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow"

4. Luscious Jackson - Fantastic Fabulous

5. T. Rex - Children Of The Revolution (2012 Tony Visconti Master)

6. Sparks - Under the Table with Her

7. Marc Lavoine - On N'ira Jamais À Venise

8. Gentle Giant - Nothing At All

9. Difford & Tilbrook - The Apple Tree

10. The Boomtown Rats - Fall Down

11. The Good, The Bad & The Queen - Lady Boston

12. Ralph McTell - First Song

13. Tom Paxton - The Last Thing On My Mind

14. Tucker Zimmerman - Bird Lives

15. Tyrannosaurus Rex - Debora

16. Tony Visconti And The Hype - Skinny Rose

17. Mary Hopkin - Wrap Me In Your Arms

18. The Move - Something

19. Badfinger - Dear Angie

20. Tony Visconti - I Remember Brooklyn

21. Modern Romance - Best Years Of Our Lives



CD 3

1. Stephen Emmer - Untouchable (feat. Glenn Gregory)

2. David Bowie - I Would Be Your Slave

3. U2 - A Sort Of Homecoming (Live)

4. Kashmir - Kalifornia

5. Manic Street Preachers - Cardiff Afterlife

6. Gentle Giant - Pantagruel's Nativity

7. Mary Hopkin - Streets Of London

8. Ralph McTell - Take It Easy

9. Tyrannosaurus Rex - Cat Black (The Wizard's Hat)

10. Annie Haslam’s Renaissance - Blessing In Disguise

11. The Moody Blues - Your Wildest Dreams

12. Rick Wakeman - March Of The Gladiators

13. Jon Anderson - All God's Children

14. Zaine Griff - Ashes And Diamonds

15. Elaine Paige - Be On Your Own (From "Nine")

16. Richard Barone - Yet Another Midnight

17. Kaiser Chiefs - Little Shocks

18. Dexys Midnight Runners & Kevin Rowland - Show Me



CD 4

1. David Bowie - Memory of a Free Festival (2019 Mix)

2. The Iveys - Maybe Tomorrow

3. Junior's Eyes - Black Snake

4. T. Rex - Hot Love

5. The Polecats - Marie Celeste

6. Adam Ant - Apollo 9

7. Phillip Boa & The Voodooclub - Container Love

8. Thin Lizzy - Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)

9. Electric Angels - Rattlesnake Kisses

10. Anti-Flag - The Bright Lights Of America

11. Haysi Fantayzee - John Wayne Is Big Legy

12. Hey! Elastica - Eat Your Heart Out

13. The Radiators - Song Of The Faithful Departed

14. The Moody Blues – Deep

15. John Hiatt - My Edge Of The Razor

16. Hazel O'Connor - Will You?

17. Strawbs - Witchwood

18. Argent – Time

PRODUCED BY TONY VISCONTI 6-LP BOX SET

LP 1 – Side A

1. Biddu - Daughter Of Love

2. The Tickle - Subway (Smokey Pokey World)

3. The Move - Mist On A Monday Morning

4. Tyrannosaurus Rex - Debora

5. Junior's Eyes - Black Snake

6. Procol Harum - Magdalene (My Regal Zonophone)

7. Joe Cocker - With A Little Help From My Friends

8. The Iveys - Maybe Tomorrow

LP 1 – Side B

1. The Move - Something

2. Tyrannosaurus Rex - Cat Black (The Wizard's Hat)

3. Badfinger - Dear Angie

4. Tucker Zimmerman - Bird Lives

5. Tony Visconti And The Hype - Skinny Rose

6. Strawbs - Forever

7. Tony Visconti And The Hype - Clorissa

LP 2 - Side A

1. Gentle Giant - Nothing At All

2. T. Rex - Hot Love

3. Gentle Giant - Pantagruel's Nativity

4. Strawbs - Witchwood

LP 2 - Side B

1. Mary Hopkin - Streets Of London

2. T. Rex - Children Of The Revolution

3. Ralph McTell - First Song

4. Tom Paxton - The Last Thing On My Mind 5. Carmen - Bulerias

6. Marc Bolan & T.Rex - Teenage Dream



LP 3 - Side A

1. Ralph McTell - Take It Easy

2. Tony Visconti - I Remember Brooklyn 3. Argent - Time

4. Sparks - Under The Table With Her

5. The Surprise Sisters - La Booga Rooga

6. Mary Hopkin - Wrap Me In Your Arms



LP 3 - Side B

1. Thin Lizzy - Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)

2. Rick Wakeman - March Of The Gladiators

3. The Radiators - Song Of The Faithful Departed

4. Hazel O'Connor - Will You?

5. Zaine Griff - Ashes And Diamonds

6. The Boomtown Rats - Fall Down



LP 4 - Side A

1. The Photos - Life In A Day

2. Dexys Midnight Runners & Kevin Rowland - Show Me

3. The Polecats - Marie Celeste

4. John Hiatt - My Edge Of The Razor

5. Jon Anderson - All God’s Children

6. Haysi Fantayzee - John Wayne Is Big Leggy

7. Modern Romance - Best Years Of Our Lives



LP 4 - Side B

1. Hey! Elastica - Eat Your Heart Out

2. Altered Images - Bring Me Closer

3. Elaine Paige - Be On Your Own

4. Difford & Tilbrook - The Apple Tree

5. Adam Ant - Apollo 9

6. U2 - A Sort Of Homecoming (Live)

7. The Moody Blues - Your Wildest Dreams



LP 5 - Side A

1. Les Rita Mitsouko - Andy

2. The Moody Blues - Deep

3. The Alarm - Sold Me Down The River

4. Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub - Container Love

5. Electric Angels - Rattlesnake Kisses



LP 5 - Side B

1. Marc Lavoine - On N'ira Jamais À Venise

2. Annie Haslam’s Renaissance - Blessing In Disguise

3. The Dwellers - New Fashion Show

4. The Seahorses - Blinded By The Sun

5. Gay Dad - To Earth With Love



LP 6 - Side A

1. Luscious Jackson - Fantastic Fabulous

2. The Dandy Warhols - Hit Rock Bottom

3. Manic Street Preachers - Cardiff Afterlife

4. Kashmir - Kalifornia

5. Anti-Flag - The Bright Lights Of America

6. Richard Barone -Yet Another Midnight

LP 6 - Side B

1. Kaiser Chiefs - Little Shocks

2. Kristeen Young - Pearl Of A Girl

3. Stephen Emmer - Untouchable (feat. Glenn Gregory)

4. The Damned - Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

5. The Good, The Bad & The Queen - Lady Boston

6. Perry Farrell & Kind Heaven Orchestra - Pirate Punk Politician

PRODUCED BY TONY VISCONTI 2-LP SET

LP 1 - Side A

1. The Tickle - Subway (Smokey Pokey World)

2. The Move - Mist On A Monday Morning

3. Tyrannosaurus Rex - Debora

4. Junior's Eyes - Black Snake

5. Procol Harum – Magdalene (My Regal Zonophone)

6. The Iveys - Maybe Tomorrow

7. Tucker Zimmerman - Bird Lives

9. Gentle Giant - Pantagruel's Nativity

Side B

1. Strawbs - Witchwood

2. Mary Hopkin - Streets Of London

3. T. Rex - Children Of The Revolution

4. Sparks - Under the Table with Her

5. Thin Lizzy - Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)

6. Hazel O'Connor - Will You?

7. The Boomtown Rats - Fall Down

8. Dexys Midnight Runners - Show Me



LP 2 - Side A

1. Modern Romance – Best Years Of Our Lives

2. Altered Images - Bring Me Closer

3. Difford & Tilbrook - The Apple Tree

4. Adam Ant - Apollo 9

5. U2 - A Sort Of Homecoming (Live)

6. The Moody Blues - Your Wildest Dreams

7. The Seahorses - Blinded By The Sun

Side B

1. Luscious Jackson - Fantastic Fabulous

2. The Dandy Warhols - Hit Rock Bottom

3. Manic Street Preachers - Cardiff Afterlife

4. Kashmir – Kalifornia

5. Kristeen Young - Pearl Of A Girl

6. Stephen Emmer – Untouchable (feat. Glenn Gregory)

7. The Good, The Bad & The Queen - Lady Boston