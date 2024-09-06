Jon Anderson graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

As he approaches 80, Jon Anderson has released an absolute gem of an album in True. Given that he nearly died back in 2008, we’re lucky to have this great survivor with us, still creating amazing music and performing live. We explore the creation of the new album, the new lease of life that working with The Band Geeks has given Anderson of late, and find out what the future holds for this remarkable musician.

Elsewhere in another packed issue of Prog, IQ guitarist Mike Holmes looks back over the last 40 years of making music; Alan Parsons recalls the making of The Alan Parson's Project's 1978 album Pyramid album; Leprous discuss the new approach they took to making Melodies Of Atonement; and Pure Reason Revolution reveal the pain behind their latest work, Coming Up To Consciousness.

On top of all this, we also have the very latest from the contemporary prog world – from Meer, the Dave Foster Band, Jo Beth Young, Eivør, The Decemberists, Elephant9, Simone Simons, Colin Edwin and loads more.

There's also a free downloadable sampler from Summer's End Festival, featuring all the bands appearing at next month's event, including Moon Safari, Cyan, Magic Pie and loads more, as well as four free Jon Anderson postcards.

Also in Prog 153...

Leprous - The Norwegians discuss defining their sound on Melodies Of Atonement, but is it really the drastic change they think?

Eivør - the Faroese musician on ENN, her first album for new label Season Of Mist.

Alan Parsons Project - the inside story of the Project’s 1978 concept album, Pyramid.

Pure Reason Revolution - themes of loss and mortality drive the new-look PRR’s latest album Coming Up To Consciousness. We find out more.

Meer - it’s a real family affair on the Norwegians’ third album, Wheels Within Wheels.

Dave Foster Band - the British guitarist on his new album and leaving behind Big Big Train.

Jo Beth Young - the English folky progger finds her feet on Broken Spells.

The Decemberists - prog collides with folk and indie on the Americans’ As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again.

Elephant9 - the Norwegian jazz-prog act discuss the importance of coffee breaks and hanging out with members of Led Zep.

The Omnific - dual-bass Aussie proggers on the constant quest for a unique sound.

Mike Holmes - IQ guitarist Mike Holmes on a 40-year career and having a brilliant life doing what he loves!

Simone SImons - Epica singer Simone Simons on working with good friend Arjen Lucassen on her debut solo album.

Colin Edwin - O.R.k. bassist Colin Edwin on a prog world full of Magma, Cardiacs, Crimson and Lonnie Donegan!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by David Gilmour, Jon Anderson, Alan Parsons Project, Frank Zappa, Big Big Train, King Crimson, Ian Anderson, Curved Air, Greenslade, Jordan Rudess, Pure Reason Revolution, Stuckfish, Lesoir, God Is An Astronaut, Public Service Broadcasting, Fairport Convention and loads more...

And this issue we’ve been to Prog For Peart, Cropredy, Radar and Bloodstock Festivals and seen gigs by Martin Barre, Curved Air and more.

* You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Go to Prog on the alphabetical pull-down menu and enter your postcode.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.