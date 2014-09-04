Johnny Winter remembrance shows lined up

A series of remembrance concerts have been lined up to commemorate the life and music of the late Johnny Winter.

The blues maestro passed away aged 70 in July while on tour in Switzerland. His final album Step Back was released on Monday.

Now, with the backing of brother Edgar and other members of Winter’s family, a total of six US shows have been organised to celebrate the life and music of the bluesman.

The official memorial concert takes place at BB King’s in New York on October 10, with special guests Jay Stollman, Debbie Davies, Lance Lopez, Joe Louis Walker and James Montgomery. Also appearing will be guitarist Paul Nelson, bassist Scott Spray and drummer Tommy Curiale, who toured and played on the new album.

Along with the live music, there will be a screening of Down & Dirty: The Johnny Winter Story.

A statement on Winter’s Facebook page says: “Due to the tremendous outpouring from Johnny Winter’s fans, this official Johnny Winter Remembrance Show has been put together with the approval of his brother Edgar and Johnny’s family.”

Along with the main show on October 10, five other dates have been set up in the US, starting at the Hot Licks Blues Fest in Granville, Ohio this coming Saturday.

Winters is the subject of a special edition of The Blues Magazine, on sale now.