Wetton confirms tumour surgery

John Wetton has confirmed he’s recovering from the removal of a tumour following an operation earlier this month.

The Asia singer has thanked doctors who led the successful surgery, and also thanked fans for their support.

An official statement reads: “On May 16, John underwent surgery for the successful removal of a 1kg malignant mass. John wishes to extend his thanks to Mr Chan and his team. John is also beyond grateful for the wonderful wishes and prayers received.”

Wetton is currently recuperating from his procedure. Messages of support can be sent to jw@qedg.co.uk.