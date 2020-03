Kino/Arena/Lonely Robot man John Mitchell has announced three live shows for Holland and Belgium for this September.

For these shows Mitchell will unveil and new, one-off band, featuring Lonely Robot keyboard player Liam Holmes, HeKz singer and bassist Matt Young and Kyros drummer Robin Johnson.

Mitchell will play:

Sep 3: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66

Sep 4: NED Hooffdorp Pdiuym Duycker

Sep 5: NED Hertogenbosch Poppodium William Twee's

Tickets for all dates will go on sale shortly.