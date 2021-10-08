John Lodge reveals guests Jon Davison and Graeme Edge on new live album

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has released a video trailer for his upcoming live album, which you can watch below.

The Royal Affair And After will be released on December 6 and features guests who include Lodge's Moody Blues partner Graeme Edge and Yes singer Jon Davison. The album, described by Lodge as "the soundtrack to my life" features i live recordings of all his Moody Blues hits, plus special tributes to all his bandmates, Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas.

“When we first put together the set list my thoughts were on how I could continue to ‘Keep the Moody Blues Music Alive’ for the fans, I wanted to bring them the experience that they have loved for so long, and try and give them that full band concert feel with harmonies and orchestration," Lodge explains. "But this was before covid, before the challenges we have all faced, and before touring was shut down for 18 months. Now, when I think about the album, it has an even deeper meaning for me.

"I only hope that the fans will enjoy the album, and it will give them a moment to imagine themselves back in an audience at their favourite venue, surrounded by the music that is the soundtrack of my life, and it will help pass the time before we can all be back together on the road. As I’ve always said, the fans truly are the heart of the Moody Blues. They have travelled a long time with us, and I hope will continue to do so.”

The album was recorded live in Las Vegas on The Royal Affair Tour, which also featured Yes, Carl Palmer, Asia and Arthur Brown, with additional tracks recorded during his subsequent USA dates. Yes singer Davison guests on Nights In White Satin while Edge narrates Late Lament, originally from Days Of Future Passed.

Pre-order The Royal Affair And After.