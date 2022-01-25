John Lodge releases live clip of Moody Blues classic Isn't Life Strange

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has premiered a new live video clip for Isn't Life Strange, which you can watch below. The song, originally a single taken from the Moody Blues' 1972 album Seventh Sojourn, is taken from Lodge's brand new live album The Royal Affair And After which was released in January.

‘I wrote this song one night during a dinner party at our house," Lodge recalls. "I heard the melody and just had to leave the room to write it on my piano. I can’t believe that’s 50 years ago. People often ask me what it’s about, and I hope everyone can find their own meaning, but for me it’s about how life shouldn’t be about asking what the future has in store for you, you just need to turn the page over, move on, and see what unfolds. It’s what I’ve done my whole life, and and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens now in 2022."

The Royal Affair And After, described by Lodge as "the soundtrack to my life" features live recordings of all his Moody Blues hits, plus special tributes to all his bandmates Justin Hayward, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas and drummer Graeme Edge, who sadly died last November.

The album was recorded live in Las Vegas on The Royal Affair Tour, which also featured Yes, Carl Palmer, Asia and Arthur Brown, with additional tracks recorded during his subsequent USA dates. Yes singer Davison guests on Nights In White Satin while Edge narrates Late Lament, originally from Days Of Future Passed.

