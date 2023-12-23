John Dexter Jones discusses Jump's return to live action

Jump frotnman John Dexter Jones has been talking to Prog about the band's return to action on the New Year.

The UK prog rockers have been away from the live stage for a while, with Jones performing solo shows and gigs with his son Tal, but will be appearing at this year's Winter's End and A New Day Festivals. The band will headline the opening night oif next year's Winter's End on Thursday April 11, where they will be supported by South Wales trio Tribe3.

"Personal circumstances dictated that Jumo needed to take an extended break from all activities, but 2024 sees them returning to action with another appearance also confirmed at A New Day Festival in August," says Jones.

“To be re-entering the live scene at Winter’s End is brilliant. We’ve enjoyed some great occasions playing at Summer’s End, so to be hooking up again with Huw and Lambsie at one of their events is fantastic. Doing the Thursday night gives us an opportunity to deliver a full length show and really get in the groove. I’ve been doing some gigs around the UK in 2023 with my son Tal, opening for Lifesigns, Lazuli and Doris Brendel, and everywhere we’ve played, people have asked me about when Jump is coming out to play again - so here’s the answer!”

Jones promises that the band will pluck material from across their three-decade career to reflect what has been a remarkable story of enduring appeal.

“A longer format show allows us the luxury of throwing a few golden oldies into the mix," he concludes. "The gig at Winter’s End will be almost 34 years to day from our first ever show, so it’ll be hard to resist doing at least one of the songs from that support slot with the influential and much-missed Les Payne back in 1990. We can’t wait!”

Jump's last studio album, Breaking Point, was released in 2020. The band reissued a remasterd version of 1995's The Myth Of Independence in 2021.