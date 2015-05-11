Johan Hegg is joining our charity bike ride, and so can you!

Metal Hammer can officially announce that the latest big name to join the Heavy Metal Truants bike ride to Download festival is Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth!

Speaking to Hammer, Johan said “I’m really looking forward to being part of this year’s Heavy Metal Truants, and it feels great to contribute to a good cause!”

Heavy Metal Truants is a bike ride from Alexandra Palace in London to Donington Park ahead of Download festival. The ride benefits three amazing children’s charities: Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline.

Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief and Heavy Metal Truants co-founder Alexander Milas says “The Heavy Metal Truants are a truly unique bunch – from fans, to bands, to the great and good of the music industry, and now our very own Viking!

“It’s not too late to join – if you’re looking to make a positive change in the world and know how to ride a bike, then head to www.heavymetaltruants.com to sign up!”

Heavy Metal Truants was co-founded by Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood, and is sponsored by TeamRock. So far it has raised £168,000 for charity and past riders have included members of Thunder, Orange Goblin, Tesseract, Paradise Lost, Trivium, Hell, and more.

The 161-mile ride from London to Download leaves June 10th and arrives on site at June 12th. To sign up for the ride and join a load of bands, music industry types, and fans uniting for a common cause the click over here: www.heavymetaltruants.com.