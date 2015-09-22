Satch celebrates career on tour

Joe Satriani has announced he’ll tour North America next year to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album.

He’s scheduled the first leg of the Surfing To Shockwave trek to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album Not Of This Earth.

He plans to play tracks from throughout his career, including material he hasn’t played live in over 20 years. The guitarist will be joined on stage by drummer Marco Minnemann, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist/guitarist Mike Keneally.

Satch released 15th solo album Shockwave Supernova this year and recently confirmed supergroup Chickenfoot had a new track in the works. He’ll play nine UK dates in November.

Surfing To Shockwave 2016 tour - first leg

Feb 25: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Feb 26: Salem Historic Elsinore Theatre, OR

Feb 27: Reno Grand Sierra Theatre, NV

Feb 28: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Mar 01: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Mar 03: Riverside Fox performing Arts Center, CA

Mar 04: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Mar 05: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort Ballroom, AZ

Mar 07: Denver Historic Paramount Theatre, CO

Mar 08: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Mar 09: Dallas The Majestic Theatre, TX

Mar 10: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Mar 11: San Antonio Laurie Auditorium, TX

Mar 12: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

Mar 14: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 15: Pensacola Saenger Theater, FL

Mar 16: Ft Lauderdale Parker Playhouse, FL

Mar 17: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Mar 18: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Mar 19: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL