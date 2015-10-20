Joe Perry making instrumental album

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has revealed he’s working on a solo album that’s set to be mainly instrumental.

And he describes the follow-up to 2009’s Have Guitar Will Travel as a diverse work.

Perry says: “Been in the studio working on my solo instrumental CD. I began when writing Rocks, my autobiography, but didn’t have enough time.”

Asked about the musical style he’s pursued, he replies: “It’ll have diversity. Maybe one or two songs with me singing, or another singer, but mainly it’ll be an instrumental album.”

Aerosmith remain undecided on whether to record a follow-up to 2012 record Music From Another Dimension, while frontman Steven Tyler continues work on his debut solo release, which has a country music theme.

