Joe Perry launches live video for solo track Aye Aye Aye

Joe Perry has launched a live video for his solo track Aye Aye Aye.

The song appears on the Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires’ guitarist’s album Sweetzerland Manifesto, which was released in January.

The video was filmed at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year and sees Perry joined onstage by Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander and Stone Temple Pilots duo Robert and Dean DeLeo.

Speaking about the collaboration in December with Rolling Stone, Perry said: “Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years – Robin and I had always talked about writing together.

“I was in Los Angeles working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time.

“I dug it and said, ‘Hell yeah, come on up.’ This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn’t written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later, Aye, Aye, Aye was born.

“The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night.”

Sweetzerland Manifesto also features guest performances from artists including New York Dolls’ David Johansen, Terry Reid, Zak Starkey and Perry’s sons Tony and Roman.