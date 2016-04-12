Hollywood Vampires recruit Stone Temple Pilots’ bassist DeLeo

Hollywood Vampires have called up Stone Temple Pilots’ bassist Robert DeLeo for their upcoming North American tour.

He’s been brought in by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Johnny Depp to replace Duff McKagan who has reunited with Axl Rose and Slash in Guns N’ Roses.

Perry tells Rolling Stone: “Here is a gang of friends who came together really by chance and over the last year we were finally able to wrangle our schedules and the energy just fell into place.

“Playing with this lineup is like a dream come true. After seeing the reaction at Rock In Rio in front of 100,000 fans, I know this band is going to tear the house down. Hell, I would want to be in the audience to see us rip it up.”

The lineup is completed by drummer Matt Sorum, guitarist Tommy Henriksen, and pianist, percussionist and guitarist Bruce Witkin.

The shows, which start next month, are in support of the band’s self-titled debut album which launched last year.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper has announced a tour under the Spend The Night With Alice Cooper banner across North America. The run of 19 shows kicks off on August 6 at the Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

May 24: Verona Turning Stone Casino, NY

May 27: Lisbon Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 01: Horsens The Prison, Denmark

Jun 06: Bucharest Romexpo Parc C, Romania

Jul 01: Bethlemhem Event Center, PA

Jul 02: Mashantucket The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Casino, CT

Jul 03: Atlantic City Borgata Resort Spas And Casino Event Center, NJ

Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfest BMO Harris Pavilion, WI

Jul 07: Aurora River Edge Park, IL

Jul 08: Orillia Casino Rama Entertainment Center, ON

Jul 09: Niagara Falls Stage At Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, NY

Jul 10: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY

Jul 12: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Jul 13: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 16: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 18: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Jul 22: Rohnert Park Weill Hall, CA

Jul 23: Jacksonville Britt Pavilion, OR

Jul 24: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Jul 25: Paso Robles Mid State Fair, CA

Aug 06: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Aug 07: Louisville Louisville Palace, KY

Aug 12: Ft Lauderdale Broward Center for The Performing Arts, FL

Aug 13: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Aug 14: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts, FL

Aug 19: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Aug 21: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Aug 23: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Aug 24: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Aug 26: Tucson AVA Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 04: Toledo Stranahan Theater, OH

Oct 05: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Oct 06: Milwaukee Theatre, WI

Oct 08: Omaha Ralston Arena, NE

Oct 18: Victoria The Q Centre, BC

Oct 26: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 28: San Diego Harrah’s Resort SoCal, CA

Oct 29: Indio Fantasy Springs Casino Resort, CA

Oct 30: Los Angeles Pantages Theatre, CA