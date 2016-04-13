Whitford-St. Holmes announce Reunion album

Whitford-St. Holmes have announced they’ll release their first material since 1981 next month.

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and singer Derek St. Holmes launched their self-titled record in 1981 and last year confirmed they had reunited for a studio return.

Now they’ve announced that their second album together will be titled Reunion – and it’s set for launch on June 3 via Mailboat Records.

Prior to the full-length release, they’ll issue the single Shapes on May 9.

Whitford said: “Derek and I have always been friends. We started writing a bunch of stuff and we started building a band.

“The next thing we did was go in the studio and we cut nine tracks in two days.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

The pair previously announced they’d play 15 dates with Whitesnake this summer, and headline two shows at the Sellersville Theater on June 22 and the Tupelo Music Hall, Londonderry, on July 1.

Tickets for the shows are available via the Whitford-St. Holmes website.

Jun 03: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX (With Whitesnake)

Jun 05: Houston Revention Music Center (With Whitesnake)

Jun 06: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX (With Whitesnake)

Jun 08: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN (With Whitesnake)

Jun 11: Northfield Hard Rock Rocksino, OH (With Whitesnake)

Jun 14: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH (With Whitesnake)

Jun 15: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH (With Whitesnake)

Jun 17: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI (With Whitesnake)

Jun 20: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY (With Whitesnake)

Jun 21: Montclair The Wellmont Theatre, NJ (With Whitesnake)

Jun 22: Sellersville Theater, PA (Headline show)

Jun 23: Hampton beach Casino, NH (With Whitesnake)

Jun 25: Boston House Of Blues, MA (With Whitesnake)

Jun 26: Portland Maine State Pier, ME (With Whitesnake)

Jun 28: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheatre, NY (With Whitesnake)

Jun 29: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD (With Whitesnake)

Jul 01: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall (Headline show)