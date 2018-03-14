Joe Bonamassa to release British Blues Explosion Live

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he’ll release a new live package later this year.
Titled British Blues Explosion Live, it was recorded during the vocalist and guitarist’s show at Greenwich Music Time at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, on July 7, 2016.
It was part of the live tour Bonamassa set up to honour the musicians who have inspired him, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.
It’ll launch on May 18 on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and 3LP via Mascot Label Group/J&R Adventures.
Bonamassa says: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may well never have exploded into rock music as we know it today, and indeed may have passed into history.”
British Blues Explosion Live is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Bonamassa’s upcoming tour dates and a trailer for the new release.
- What to expect when Joe Bonamassa hits the road
- Joe Bonamassa - Live At Carnegie Hall: An Acoustic Evening album & DVD review
- Classic Rock Magazine: The REAL Greatest Albums of the 90s - On Sale Now!
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Joe Bonamassa British Blues Explosion Live tracklist
- Beck’s Bolero / Rice Pudding
- Mainline Florida
- Boogie With Stu
- Let Me Love You Baby
- Plynth (Water Down The Drain)
- Spanish Boots
- Double Crossing Time
- Motherless
- SWLABR
- Tea For One / I Can’t Quit You Baby
- Little Girl
- Pretending
- Black Winter / Django
- How Many More Times
Tour Dates
|Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Sage Gateshead
|Gateshead, United Kingdom
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Genting Arena
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jahrhunderthalle
|Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jahrhunderthalle
|Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Wiener Stadthalle / Halle F
|Bezirk-Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, Austria
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Dom Muzyki i Tańca
|Zabrze, Poland
|Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Stadthalle Chemnitz, Großer Saal
|Chemnitz, Germany
|Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|ARENA NÜRNBERGER VERSICHERUNG
|Nürnberg, Germany
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|LANXESS Arena
|Koln, Germany
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Tempodrom
|Berlin, Germany
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Tempodrom
|Berlin, Germany
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sparkassen Arena
|Kiel, Germany
|Monday, April 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading, United States
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|State Theatre
|Easton, United States
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Providence Performing Arts
|Providence, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach, United States
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Rochester Auditorium Theatre
|Rochester, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Berglund Performing Arts Theater
|Roanoke, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fabulous Fox Theatre
|Atlanta, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fabulous Fox Theatre
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|King Performing Arts Center
|Melbourne, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|St Augustine Amphitheatre
|St Augustine, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ruth Eckerd Hall
|Clearwater, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ruth Eckerd Hall
|Clearwater, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
|Shreveport, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Saenger Theatre New Orleans
|New Orleans, United States
|Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
|Sugar Land, United States
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
|Midland, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Moody Theater
|Austin, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Kursaal Oostende
|Ostende, Belgium
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:30PM
|Hampton Court
|London, United Kingdom
|Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles, United States
|Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, United States
|Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, United States
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, United States
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, United States