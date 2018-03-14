Trending

Joe Bonamassa to release British Blues Explosion Live

By News  

Joe Bonamassa will release live package celebrating the music of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and more in May

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa
(Image: © Christie Goodwin)

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he’ll release a new live package later this year.

Titled British Blues Explosion Live, it was recorded during the vocalist and guitarist’s show at Greenwich Music Time at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, on July 7, 2016.

It was part of the live tour Bonamassa set up to honour the musicians who have inspired him, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

It’ll launch on May 18 on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and 3LP via Mascot Label Group/J&R Adventures.

Bonamassa says: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may well never have exploded into rock music as we know it today, and indeed may have passed into history.”

British Blues Explosion Live is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Bonamassa’s upcoming tour dates and a trailer for the new release.

Joe Bonamassa British Blues Explosion Live tracklist

  1. Beck’s Bolero / Rice Pudding
  2. Mainline Florida
  3. Boogie With Stu
  4. Let Me Love You Baby
  5. Plynth (Water Down The Drain)
  6. Spanish Boots
  7. Double Crossing Time
  8. Motherless
  9. SWLABR
  10. Tea For One / I Can’t Quit You Baby
  11. Little Girl
  12. Pretending
  13. Black Winter / Django
  14. How Many More Times

Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:30PMSage GatesheadGateshead, United Kingdom
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 6:30PMGenting ArenaBirmingham, United Kingdom
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Brighton CentreBrighton, United Kingdom
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8:00PMJahrhunderthalleFrankfurt Am Main, Germany
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 8:00PMJahrhunderthalleFrankfurt Am Main, Germany
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PMWiener Stadthalle / Halle FBezirk-Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, Austria
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:00PMDom Muzyki i TańcaZabrze, Poland
Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 8:00PMStadthalle Chemnitz, Großer SaalChemnitz, Germany
Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PMARENA NÜRNBERGER VERSICHERUNGNürnberg, Germany
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 8:00PMLANXESS ArenaKoln, Germany
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 8:00PMTempodromBerlin, Germany
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 8:00PMTempodromBerlin, Germany
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 8:00PMSparkassen ArenaKiel, Germany
Monday, April 23, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReading, United States
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 8:00PMState TheatreEaston, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 8:00PMProvidence Performing ArtsProvidence, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:00PMHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:00PMHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach, United States
Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8:00PMRochester Auditorium TheatreRochester, United States
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00PMBerglund Performing Arts TheaterRoanoke, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00PMFabulous Fox TheatreAtlanta, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PMFabulous Fox TheatreAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:00PMKing Performing Arts CenterMelbourne, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PMSt Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PMRuth Eckerd HallClearwater, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PMRuth Eckerd HallClearwater, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00PMPensacola Saenger TheatrePensacola, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00PMShreveport Municipal Memorial AuditoriumShreveport, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 8:00PMSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew Orleans, United States
Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:00PMSmart Financial Centre At Sugar LandSugar Land, United States
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 8:00PMWagner Noel Performing Arts CenterMidland, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:00PMMoody TheaterAustin, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 8:00PMMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan Antonio, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 8:00PMMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan Antonio, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 8:30PMKursaal OostendeOstende, Belgium
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:30PMHampton CourtLondon, United Kingdom
Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:00PMHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan Diego, United States
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8:00PMHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan Diego, United States
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 8:00PMVina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles, United States
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:00PMRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, United States
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:00PMRyman AuditoriumNashville, United States
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8:00PMRyman AuditoriumNashville, United States
Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:00PMRyman AuditoriumNashville, United States

Joe Bonamassa: guitar solos that changed my life