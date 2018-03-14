Joe Bonamassa to release British Blues Explosion Live

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he’ll release a new live package later this year.

Titled British Blues Explosion Live, it was recorded during the vocalist and guitarist’s show at Greenwich Music Time at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, on July 7, 2016.

It was part of the live tour Bonamassa set up to honour the musicians who have inspired him, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

It’ll launch on May 18 on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and 3LP via Mascot Label Group/J&R Adventures.

Bonamassa says: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may well never have exploded into rock music as we know it today, and indeed may have passed into history.”

British Blues Explosion Live is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Bonamassa’s upcoming tour dates and a trailer for the new release.

Joe Bonamassa British Blues Explosion Live tracklist

Beck’s Bolero / Rice Pudding Mainline Florida Boogie With Stu Let Me Love You Baby Plynth (Water Down The Drain) Spanish Boots Double Crossing Time Motherless SWLABR Tea For One / I Can’t Quit You Baby Little Girl Pretending Black Winter / Django How Many More Times

Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:30PM Sage Gateshead Gateshead, United Kingdom Friday, March 16, 2018 at 6:30PM Genting Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM The Brighton Centre Brighton, United Kingdom Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8:00PM Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt Am Main, Germany Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 8:00PM Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt Am Main, Germany Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM Wiener Stadthalle / Halle F Bezirk-Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, Austria Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:00PM Dom Muzyki i Tańca Zabrze, Poland Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 8:00PM Stadthalle Chemnitz, Großer Saal Chemnitz, Germany Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PM ARENA NÜRNBERGER VERSICHERUNG Nürnberg, Germany Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 8:00PM LANXESS Arena Koln, Germany Friday, March 30, 2018 at 8:00PM Tempodrom Berlin, Germany Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 8:00PM Tempodrom Berlin, Germany Monday, April 2, 2018 at 8:00PM Sparkassen Arena Kiel, Germany Monday, April 23, 2018 at 8:00PM The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, United States Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 8:00PM State Theatre Easton, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Providence Performing Arts Providence, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach, United States Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8:00PM Rochester Auditorium Theatre Rochester, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00PM Berglund Performing Arts Theater Roanoke, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00PM Fabulous Fox Theatre Atlanta, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Fabulous Fox Theatre Atlanta, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:00PM King Performing Arts Center Melbourne, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM St Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00PM Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 8:00PM Saenger Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, United States Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:00PM Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land Sugar Land, United States Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 8:00PM Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:00PM Moody Theater Austin, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, United States Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 8:30PM Kursaal Oostende Ostende, Belgium Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:30PM Hampton Court London, United Kingdom Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego, United States Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego, United States Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, United States Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, United States Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:00PM Ryman Auditorium Nashville, United States Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Ryman Auditorium Nashville, United States Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Ryman Auditorium Nashville, United States

