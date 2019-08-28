Joe Bonamassa returns with new album Live At The Sydney Opera House

Joe Bonamassa has revealed that he’ll release his new album on October 25.

It’s titled Live At The Sydney Opera House and it’ll launch through Provouge/J&R Adventures on CD with collector’s booklet and on 180g double vinyl featuring the exclusive bonus track Livin’ Easy.

The show was captured during the blues ace’s set in the Australian city in 2016, with a statement on the release saying: “Live At The Sydney Opera House perfectly captures the incredible talents a man who’s toured nearly every city, country, and major venue over the world… perhaps even twice over.

“With the new album, fans can enjoy Bonamassa’s live talents any time they want, at home or on the way to an upcoming show.”

Bonamassa has marked the news by releasing a video for This Train which kicks off the record. Find it below.

The vocalist and guitarist is joined on the album by keyboardist Reese Wynans, percussionist Anton Fig, bassist Michael Rhodes, Lee Thornburg on trumpet, Paulie Cerra on saxophone and additional vocals from Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins and Gary Pinto.

Bonamassa will head back out on the road across Australia from next month, before further dates in New Zealand and the US.

He’s also begun writing new songs for an future studio album, and plans to return to the studio this winter to begin the recording process.

Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Sydney Opera House

1. This Train

2. Mountain Climbing

3. Drive

4. Love Ain't A Love Song

5. How Deep This River Runs

6. Mainline Florida

7. The Valley Runs Low

8. Blues Of Desperation

9. No Place For The Lonely

10. Livin' Easy (Bonus Track)