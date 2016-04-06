Joanne Shaw Taylor outlines Wild album and tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor has confirmed the launch of her fifth studio album, Wild, on September 30.
She’ll support the release with a UK tour during October and November, following on from her support slots with Wilko Johnson this month.
Wild, produced by Joe Bonamassa collaborator Kevin Shirley, was recorded in Nashville, and it’ll be available in standard CD, deluxe CD, standard vinyl and deluxe double vinyl editions.
Shaw Taylor says: “This headline tour will be taking me to venues I’ve not been to before, in some beautiful towns, where I hope my fans will enjoy a fantastic atmosphere.”
She’ll be supported by rising star Aaron Keylock.
Album pre-ordering is available now, with all copies to be signed by Taylor. Tour tickets are on sale via The Gig Cartel.
Joanne Shaw Taylor Wild UK tour
Oct 14: Tavistock Wharf
Oct 15: Cardiff Globe
Oct 16: Bristol Fleece
Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Oct 21: Chester Live Rooms
Oct 22: Southport Atkinsons
Oct 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell
Oct 27: Stockton Arc
Oct 29: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Oct 31: Bury Met
Nov 02: Southampton Brook
Nov 03: Brighton Komedia
Nov 04: Harpenden Public Halls
Nov 05: Bury St Edmons Apex