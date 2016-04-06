Joanne Shaw Taylor outlines Wild album and tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor has confirmed the launch of her fifth studio album, Wild, on September 30.

She’ll support the release with a UK tour during October and November, following on from her support slots with Wilko Johnson this month.

Wild, produced by Joe Bonamassa collaborator Kevin Shirley, was recorded in Nashville, and it’ll be available in standard CD, deluxe CD, standard vinyl and deluxe double vinyl editions.

Shaw Taylor says: “This headline tour will be taking me to venues I’ve not been to before, in some beautiful towns, where I hope my fans will enjoy a fantastic atmosphere.”

She’ll be supported by rising star Aaron Keylock.

Album pre-ordering is available now, with all copies to be signed by Taylor. Tour tickets are on sale via The Gig Cartel.

Joanne Shaw Taylor Wild UK tour

Oct 14: Tavistock Wharf

Oct 15: Cardiff Globe

Oct 16: Bristol Fleece

Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 21: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 22: Southport Atkinsons

Oct 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell

Oct 27: Stockton Arc

Oct 29: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Oct 31: Bury Met

Nov 02: Southampton Brook

Nov 03: Brighton Komedia

Nov 04: Harpenden Public Halls

Nov 05: Bury St Edmons Apex