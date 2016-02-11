Joanne Shaw Taylor in Jump That Train live clip

Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a live video of her performing Jump That Train in Glasgow, Scotland.

The footage was captured during her show at the city’s Oran Mor on September 29 last year as she was on the road in support of fourth album The Dirty Truth.

Ahead of its release, Taylor said: “I wanted to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues – I think it’s exciting, and hopefully my fans will love the rockier edge.”

She is lined up to tour the UK with Wilko Johnson in April.

WILKO JOHNSON & JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 2016 UK TOUR

Apr 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 16: Manchester The Ritz

Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 22: Leamington The Assembly

Apr 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town