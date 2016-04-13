Jo Harman confirmed for live broadcast

Jo Harman’s UK show at The Convent in Stroud, Gloucestershire, will air live online tonight.

The concert gets underway at 8pm GMT later today (April 13) and it’ll be streamed online for free.

Harman says: “I’ll be doing a brand new song from the album just recorded in Nashville. You can come along and sit in the most beautiful gig space at The Convent – it’s beautiful here – or you can remain firmly glued to your sofa with a glass of wine and watch it all online for free.

“It kicks off at 8pm – we’re on last but one I think, but watch the whole thing – a diverse and interesting line up involved.”

The performance will be able to view on The Convent’s website.

Harman’s last release was 2015’s Found A Place EP, and she plans on releasing her Nashville album in January 2017.

Harman has a series of live shows planned over the coming months across the UK.

Apr 13: Stroud The Convent

May 19: Bristol The Tunnels

May 27: Bridport The Electric Palace

Jul 23: Manchester Band On The Wall

Sep 21: Bilston The Robin

Oct 14: Godalming St John’s Church

Oct 21: Godalming St John’s Church