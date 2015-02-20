JJ Grey celebrates Everything in video

JJ Grey & Mofro have premiered a lyric video for their track Everything Is A Song.

It’s taken from the blues-rock outfit’s ninth album Ol’ Glory, to be released on February 23 via Provogue Records.

The label says of the follow-up to 2013’s This River: “Ol’ Glory contains 12 new songs that feature the deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, gritty R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro.

“The material reflects two themes that run through their entire body of work – a strong sense of place, and finding happiness with where you are in life.”

The band tour Europe next month, including a stop at London’s Islington Academy on March 18.

Ol’ Glory tracklist