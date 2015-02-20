Trending

JJ Grey celebrates Everything in video

By Louder  

View lyric promo for track from blues-rock outfit’s album Ol’ Glory, out next week

null

JJ Grey & Mofro have premiered a lyric video for their track Everything Is A Song.

It’s taken from the blues-rock outfit’s ninth album Ol’ Glory, to be released on February 23 via Provogue Records.

The label says of the follow-up to 2013’s This River: “Ol’ Glory contains 12 new songs that feature the deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, gritty R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro.

“The material reflects two themes that run through their entire body of work – a strong sense of place, and finding happiness with where you are in life.”

The band tour Europe next month, including a stop at London’s Islington Academy on March 18.

Ol’ Glory tracklist

  1. Everything Is A Song

  2. The Island

  3. Every Minute

  4. A Night To Remember

  5. Light A Candle

  6. Turn Loose

  7. Brave Lil’ Fighter

  8. Home In The Sky

  9. Hold On Tight

  10. Tic Tac Toe

  11. Ol’ Glory

  12. The Hurricane

See more Louder news