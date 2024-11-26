Hear Jinjer get ultra melodic on new single Green Serpent

Jinjer have released new single Green Serpent.

The track, which heavily features vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk’s clean singing, continues the build-up to the Ukrainians’ 2025 album Duél. Fellow Duél songs Rogue, Someone’s Daughter and Kafka have already come out.

Watch the Green Serpent video below.

Duél, released on February 7 via Napalm, will be Jinjer’s first studio album since Wallflowers dropped in 2021. Shmayluk has attributed the four-year-long dry spell to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as her own personal struggles.

“I think I will suffer this year with writing lyrics,” she told Metal Hammer at the start of 2024. “There’s 99 problems that I have to solve right now – taxes, personal stuff. I honestly can’t find the inspiration to write.”

The band announced in June that the album had been fully recorded. The same month, they announced a North American tour which took place this autumn. They then crossed the band to support Sepultura in Europe. Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill attended the London date of that tour and awarded it a perfect five stars.

Jinjer have South and Central American shows lined up for the end of 2024, as well as an Oceania tour confirmed for February. They’ll hit the North American and European festival circuits from May, playing at Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville in the US, Download in the UK, Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park in Germany and more. See all dates and details via their website.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Jinjer announced Duél last month, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said the album “pulverises the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting and extreme all at the same time”.

He added, “We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement Duél to be the next step in Jinjer’s musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general.”