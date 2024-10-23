"It pulverises the boundaries of modern progressive metal." Jinjer announce fifth album Duél, release new single Kafka

Jinjer have announced new album Duél.

The Ukrainian djent stars will release the record, the followup to 2021’s Wallflowers, on February 7 via Napalm.

To accompany the news, the band have shared new single Kafka, which will join the previously-released songs Rogue and Someone’s Daughter on the new album. Watch the Kafka video, and see Duél’s artwork and tracklisting, below.

Of Kafka, singer Tatiana Shmayluk comments: “Being an artist is sometimes beautiful but most of the time it’s brutal. As our art is dissected word for word and ripped apart note by note, we‘re expected to be on point all the time – and when we aren’t, we are scandalised.”

She continues: “A true artist is vulnerable but the crowd is most often plagued with vultures who pick at every single move you make. It’s a slippery slope when music means the world to us but how quickly praise turns into prosecution. We are all kings and queens for a day but most of the time it feels like a Kafka novel for a lifetime. It’s exciting but surreal and absurd at the same time.”

Regarding Duél, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov adds: “After all the releases we’ve made, finally having Duél in our hands and ready to be shared with the world, makes us very proud that our band still hasn’t run out of creativity and inspiration. The fact that we still challenge ourselves to release the best music we have ever made with each new release, is what keeps Jinjer moving forward.”

He continues: “This upcoming album was the longest songwriting process we’ve ever had and it took almost two years to complete. We worked very hard with every free minute we weren’t on tour, recording demos over and over again and always searching for the perfect sound for guitars, bass and drums. It was also the first time that Tatiana did vocal pre-productions, so it’s safe to say that none of our releases were so well thought out and calculated as this one. It pulverises the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting and extreme all at the same time.

“We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement Duél to be the next step in Jinjer’s musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general.”

Jinjer embark on a European tour next week, supporting extreme metal heavyweights Sepultura as part of the Brazilians’ farewell run. See dates and details via the Jinjer site.

JINJER - Kafka (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Jinjer – Duél tracklisting:

01. Tantrum

02. Hedonist

03. Rogue

04. Tumbleweed

05. Green Serpent

06. Kafka

07. Dark Bile

08. Fast Draw

09. Someone’s Daughter

10. A Tongue So Sly

11. Duél