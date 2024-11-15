“They may be calling it a day, but these masters will always have a devout tribe”: Armed with 40 years of anthems and some stellar support acts, Sepultura’s final UK show is an unmitigated triumph

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Say what you want about the drama and lineup changes they’ve endured, but musically, Sepultura have thrived for 40 years now. From their pioneering 80s and 90s work through to some fiercely underrated latter-day output, there’s no question they’ve earned a glorious retirement. And tonight, selling out London’s prestigious Hammersmith Apollo for their last-ever UK show, the pan-American bruisers are getting just that.

A stacked bill has been amassed to see Sepultura out in style, but whoever decided to put JESUS PIECE on at the absurdly early hour of 5:45 needs locking up. Most people haven’t even left work by the time the hardcore firebrands leave the stage, which, for one of their genre’s most exciting bands, is a criminal slight.

The venue is fuller by the time OBITUARY arrive, and the death metal legends put on a brilliantly gruesome show. Their USP, as ever, is John Tardy’s vocals, which still sound as deranged today as they did 30-odd years ago. As they close with a brutal Slowly We Rot, the adulation they receive is deafening.

JINJER have a tough act to follow, and, in truth, the Ukrainian tech-metal crew seem rather tame by comparison. Still, they boast a magnificent mix, guitarist Roman Ibramkhalilov’s riffs reverberating as Tatiana Shmayluk’s snarls prove hugely impressive. Standouts like Pisces unsurprisingly go down a storm.

However, tonight is all about SEPULTURA. After four decades of service, the thrash/death/groove metal champions go out with a bang. Beginning with the opening trilogy from 1993’s Chaos A.D. – Refuse/Resist, Territory and Slave New World – is a serious statement. The only thing more striking is the presence of Derrick Green: a roaring monster on vocals. Meanwhile, new drummer Greyson Nekrutman capably channels the spirit of Igor Cavalera, and Paulo Jr sounds just as imposing on bass. Longtime guitarist Andreas Kisser riffs and solos as valiantly as ever as well, simultaneously headbanging hard enough to detach his skull from his shoulders.

From that blinding opening, it’s a race through the multiple eras of Sepultura’s career. Anyone who slept on material from their second act would definitely be shocked at the quality of Kairos, Corrupted and Agony Of Defeat, among others.

The gems from that period are many, but, as great as they are, it would be impossible for any band to compete with this quartet’s classics. Dead Embryonic Cells, Inner Self, Arise and Troops Of Doom are all essential songs that have shaped the look, sound and attitude of metal. It’s no wonder that the crowd goes crazy for them, each banger getting the whirling moshpit it rightfully deserves. By the time the night closes with Roots Bloody Roots, the idea of this band, and a live setlist this stacked, going away is enough to put a lump in your throat. They may be calling it a day, but these masters will always have their devout tribe.

SEPULTURA - Roots Bloody Roots - Bloodstock 2023 - YouTube Watch On

Sepultura setlist: Hammersmith Apollo, London – November 12, 2024

Refuse/Resist

Territory

Slave New World

Phantom Self

Attitude

Means To An End

Kairos

Corrupted

Guardians Of Earth

Choke

False

Escape To The Void

Kaiowas

Dead Embryonic Cells

Agony Of Defeat

Orgasmatron (Motörhead cover)

Troops Of Doom

Inner Self

Arise

Encore:

Ratamahatta

Roots Bloody Roots