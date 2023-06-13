Jinjer announce 2023 North American headline tour

Jinjer have announced a 2023 headline North American tour.

The trek will kick off in the early autumn on September 7 with a show in Huntsville, Canada, followed by dates in Myrtle Beach, Harrisburg, Quebec City, Montreal and more, before coming to a close on September 25 in Vancouver.

Tickets for the Live Nation dates will become available via a Citi presale starting today, followed by additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general sale on June 16, 10am local time.

All non-Live Nation dates are also due to go on sale on June 16 at 10am local time.

Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets from today at 11am local time up until June 16 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Next month, the Ukrainian metallers will head off on the road in support of Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin, with their first date set to take place on July 11, and the last on September 2, five days before their own headline tour.

Check out the headline dates below:

Sep 07: Huntsville Mars Music Hall, AL

Sep 08: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC #

Sep 11: Harrisburg Harrisburg Midtown Arts, PA #

Sep 13: Quebec City Theatre Capitole, QC #

Sep 14: Montreal Mtelus, QC #

Sep 15: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON #

Sep 16: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Sep 18: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB #

Sep 19: Saskatoon Coors Event Centre, SK #

Sep 20: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB #

Sep 21: Edmonton Midway Music Hall, AB #

Sep 23: Billings Pub Station, MT

Sep 24: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Sep 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC #

# Live Nation dates