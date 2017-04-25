Jimmy Urine talks Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 role

Mindless Self Indulgence frontman Jimmy Urine has spoken about playing the part of a Ravager in upcoming Marvel movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

It was revealed last year that he would play the role of Half-Nut in the follow-up to the 2014 smash hit original.

Urine reports that he read Marvel comics when he was growing up in New York and has called the opportunity to be part of the Marvel universe “amazing.”

He tells Clrvynt: “The first one was amazing. It’s an honour, and the thing I gotta say is to thank director James Gunn – motherfucker made me part of the Marvel Universe.

“I’m in Guardians and I’m part of the whole Guardians universe – but to be in a Marvel movie, you’re officially part of the Marvel Universe.

“Growing up, I read nothing but Marvel comics. They were far superior because they took place in my neighbourhood. The Fantastic Four’s headquarters was the Citigroup headquarters on 53rd Street, Daredevil was hanging out in Hell’s Kitchen and Spider-Man could be zooming through your fucking neighbourhood.

“Marvel comics to me were so real and I loved them, so to be a part of the Marvel universe in any way is fucking amazing.”

Urine says Gunn reached out to him about the role in the film, which will be released in cinemas on May 5.

He continues: “I thought it was going to be a teeny little walk-on but it turned out to be a whole significant bumper kind of person – a character actor kind of spot.

“I did a month of filming – maybe one scene in the background, one in the foreground and working with a couple of guys going back and forth between Los Angeles and Atlanta. It was great.

“A lot of the guys I knew anyway from hanging out with Gunn – it was like a real family there. You’d be walking around this huge intricate set, but then you’d see a buddy.

Urine adds: “It wasn’t until I came back to LA and Captain America: Civil War had come out – my wife and I went to the theatre and it was packed with kids in Iron Man and Captain America masks. I was like, ‘Oh shit, I’m in a Marvel movie – this is no joke!

“Now it’s crazy. I see the ads everywhere. I’ll go to get a sandwich and on the chips it’ll be Guardians Of The Galaxy all over my Doritos bag.”

In February, Rob Zombie revealed he also had a role in the film. He provided the voice for Ravager Navigator in the first film and also appeared in Gunn movies Slither and Super.

