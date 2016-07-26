Mindless Self Indulgence's Jimmy Urine in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine will star in the forthcoming movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

The vocalist will play a Ravager named Half-Nut in the follow-up to the 2014 cosmic superhero film.

Both Urine and director James Gunn have confirmed the news. The singer says: “Thank you, James Gunn, for making me a part of Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 and a part of the Marvel universe. I am a fucking Ravager.”

Urine is not the first rockstar to move into the comic book and film world. Metal veterans Slayer and Kiss both recently announced that they’ll be launching their own titles this year.

It was also announced that The Flaming Lips will also appear in upcoming Marvel comic X-Men ‘92, which will be released in August.

