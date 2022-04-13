Jimmy Page reveals the real reason he refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.

One notable musician who turned down Osbourne's offer to appear on the album was Jimmy Page, and Chad Smith has speculated that Page's refusal was because he simply doesn't "play anymore too much, unfortunately.”



According to a new interview in the 300th issue of Classic Rock, however, Page's non-participation was because he was too busy working on his own projects - but he's reluctant to elaborate.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” Page explains. “It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’

"So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

On several occasions over the past decade, Page has said that he wants to be “seen to be playing” guitar in public again, while promising fans they would be “getting stuff from Jimmy Page.”

Elaborating further on his refusal to join Osbourne, Page continues, “I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

Of his various new projects, the guitarist adds, “I really can’t put on record what the new record is. I’ll leave it to your imagination. The thing is there are so many ways I could present myself right now. Actually, not right now. I’ll rephrase that: within a space of time!"

Recently, Osbourne revealed that work on his new album was completed.

“I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” Osbourne said in a social media post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

