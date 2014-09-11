Jimmy Barnes sets Hindsight date

Jimmy Barnes will release his 30th anniversary album Hindsight on October 27 via Provogue Records, he’s confirmed.

The Scots-born Australian vocalist’s 15th studio record contains brand-new versions of some of his classic tracks. Produced by Kevin Shirley, It features guest appearances by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey, Joe Bonamassa, Steven Van Zandt, Keith Urban and others.

It’s already topped the charts Down Under, giving the Cold Chisel singer his 14th number-one release.

Barnes says: “This time 30 years ago I’d just left Cold Chisel. It was a frightening world. I was wondering what to do and how it was going to work. I wanted to keep the momentum going, so I went into the studio and made Bodyswerve. Luckily for me it went to number one. It was a good start.”

He thought carefully before choosing the tracks for Hindsight. “These songs are important to me,” he says. “I wouldn’t change the essence of them – but I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do.

“I’m working with them because I’m learning from them. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun?’ They sound like new songs; they’re fresh to sing.”

The album will be available in standard CD and digital formats, plus a 180g vinyl edition limited to 1000 pressings.

Tracklist