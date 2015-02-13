Jimi Hendrix in The Blues magazine: out now

1967 was the year Jimi Hendrix inspired Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and others to quit aping the Chicago legends and cut a new no-rules blues fuelled by volume, flash and mind-blowing virtuosity. We go inside the dawn of the guitar hero and the rise of heavy blues.

FREE CD!

You Ain’t Heard Nothin’ Yet, your 12-track CD loaded with new sounds from Randy Bachman featuring Jeff Healey, JJ Grey & Mofro, CeDell Davis, Robin Trower, Dan Patlansky, Vince Ray, Gov’t Mule featuring jazz guitarist John Scofield and more!

PLUS!

Ian McLagan: Bonnie Raitt, Billy Bragg and others pay tribute to the recently departed Small Faces and Faces legend.

JJ Grey & Mofro: “Learning the hard way is the only way.” Southern rock’n’soul king’s revelations that fuelled his ninth album Ol’ Glory.

Steve Earle: The country rebel shifts gear on new record Terraplane: “You write the blues to cover up the fact that you got your ass kicked..”

Under the influence: Dave Davies The records that really got the Kinks riffer hooked.

William Bell: The soul icon on Stax, killer 45s and writing Born Under A Bad Sign for Albert King.

Dan Patlansky: South African blues rocker breaks ground in Europe.

PLUS!

News, album and live reviews and interviews with last man standing of Delta blues CeDell Davis, Randy Bachman, Vince Ray, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Ben Poole, Laurence Jones, Steelism, JD McPherson, Steve Brookes, The Sonic Jewels and more; and we have a Jeff Beck buyer’s guide.

The new issue of The Blues is out today, and may be purchased online.