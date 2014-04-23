Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

We're almost midway through a four-day week people, we're gonna make it! So just sit back and chill out with the most metal radio show on the planet, and tonight we're packing some big hits.

The debut comes from the one and only Jimi Hendrix Experience. It’s fair to say that a lot of our favourite bands wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Jimi’s influence and style of guitar-playing, so it’s only fair we give him a proper airing now and then.

We’ll also be playing music from heavy metal legends Black Sabbath, the thrash-loving Anthrax and the riffy noiseniks Hawk Eyes. As well as Red Fang, Living Colour, Rainbow and City Of Fire.

And it’s not just about the records we’re spinning, we’re talking about what EVERYONE listens to. When you buy a new record deck, what’s the first piece of vinyl you play? We went for Spirit Of Radio and The Young Person’s Guide To The Orchestra – although you’ll have to tune in to find out why.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.