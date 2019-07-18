Jethro Tull’s Stormwatch set for 40th anniversary reissue

Ian Anderson and Martin Barre on the Stormwatch tour in 1980

Jethro Tull’s 1979 studio album Stormwatch will be reissued as a deluxe box set later this year to mark its 40th anniversary.

Stormwatch: 40th Anniversary Force 10 Edition will launch through Rhino Records on October 11 on 4CD/2DVD and will feature a host of bonus material, including a full live show recorded in the Netherlands in March 1980.

It’ll also feature the original album and 13 associated recordings mixed to 5.1 DTS and AC3 Dolby Digital by Steven Wilson, a flat transfer of the original 1979 mix at 96/24 LPCM stereo, and a further 15 associated recordings mixed to 96/24 LPCM stereo and five original mixes at 96/24 LPCM stereo.

In addition, the Stormwatch 40th anniversary box set will be presented in a DVD book containing with a history of the album, track-by-track annotations by Ian Anderson and Dee Palmer, rare photographs and more.

A statement on the release reads: “The recording sessions for Stormwatch stretched from August 1978 to July 1979 as the album’s ecological and maritime themes slowly came into focus on songs like North Sea Oil and Flying Dutchman.

“The band recorded several tracks that were left off the album because they didn’t fit the theme. Many of those can be found on the second disc of this set, including Man Of God, Crossword, Kelpie and The Lyricon Blues.

“In addition to those outtakes, the disc also features early versions of the album tracks Dark Ages and Dun Ringill.

Pre-order details and the new artwork will be revealed in due course.

Stormwatch: 40th Anniversary Force 10 Edition

Disc1: Steven Wilson Remix of Original Album

1. North Sea Oil

2. Orion

3. Home

4. Dark Ages

5. Warm Sporran

6. Something’s On The Move

7. Old Ghosts

8. Dun Ringill

9. Flying Dutchman

10. Elegy

Disc 2: Associated Recordings

1. Crossword

2. Dark Ages (early version) [Previously Unreleased]

3. Kelpie

4. Dun Ringill (early version) [Previously Unreleased On CD]

5. A Stitch In Time

6. A Single Man [Previously Unreleased]

7. Broadford Bazaar

8. King Henry’s Madrigal

9. Orion (full version) [Previously Unreleased]

10. Urban Apocalypse [Previously Unreleased]

11. The Lyricon Blues

12. Man Of God [Previously Unreleased]

13. Rock Instrumental (unfinished master) [Previously Unreleased]

14. Prelude To A Storm [Previously Unreleased]

15. Sweet Dream (live)

Disc 3: Live in the Netherlands (March 16. 1980) [Previously Unreleased]

1. Intro

2. Dark Ages

3. Home

4. Orion

5. Dun Ringill

6. Elegy

7. Old Ghosts

8. Something’s On The Move

9. Aqualung

10. Peggy's Pub

11. Jack-In-The-Green

12. King Henry’s Madrigal/Drum Solo

13. Heavy Horses

Disc 4: Live in the Netherlands (March 16. 1980) [Previously Unreleased]

1. Flute Solo (incl. Bourée/Soirée/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/Kelpie)

2. Keyboard Duet (Bach’s Prelude in Cm from the Well-Tempered Clavier 1)

3. Songs From The Wood

4. Hunting Girl

5. Jams O’Donnel’s Jigs

6. Thick As A Brick

7. Too Old To Rock ’n’ Roll: Too Young To Die!

8. Cross-Eyed Mary

9. Guitar Solo

10. Minstrel In The Gallery

11. Locomotive Breath

12. Dambusters March

DVD 1: Audio Only

Stormwatch mixed to 5.1 DTS and AC3 Dolby Digital

Flat transfer of the original 1979 mix at 96/24 LPCM stereo

DVD 2: Audio Only

Contains 13 associated recordings mixed to 5.1 DTS and AC3 Dolby Digital

15 associated recordings mixed to 96/24 LPCM stereo

Five original mixes at 96/24 LPCM stereo