Jethro Tull grace the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!

By
( )
published

Plus Kevin Godley, Ghost Of The Machine, Mike Ratledge, Can, Cardiacs, Amplifier, Karmakanic, Envy Of None and more...

Prog 158
(Image credit: Future)

We're all very excited about the new Jethro Tull album here at Prog, which is why Ian Anderson graces the front cover of the new issue, not least because new album Curious Ruminant brings with it a sound that harks back to those heady days of the mid-1970s when the band were at the very top of their game. It’s also an album of reflection, something it shares with 1975’s Minstrel In The Gallery. That album celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, so we took Ian on a trip down memory lane, and tell the story of that great album too!

We also pay tribute to former Soft Machine keyboardist Mike Ratledge; discuss 10cc, Godley & Creme and beyond with Kevin Godley; look at the work of the ever-wonderful and ever-unique Cardiacs; discuss the legacy of krautrock pioneers Can with Irmin Schmidt; and chart the continuing rise of UK prog rockers Ghost Of The Machine.

Plus Amplifier, Envy Of None, Karmakanic, Gleb Kolyadin, Wardruna and Tiles’ Chris Herin tell us all about their latest albums and we review the new Steven Wilson record, The Overview.

And we have a great free sampler from UK prog rockers Jadis and four Tull postcards too!

Also in Prog 158...

Mike Ratledge - remembering the Soft Machine founding member and keyboard player who passed away in February.

Cardiacs - bandmembers assess the importance of the group as a new book sheds light on their artful career

Ghost Of The Machine - the rising UK proggers continue their conceptual thread with second album Empires Must Fall.

Envy Of None - now slimmed down to a duo, the UK space rockers discuss their Gargantuan LP.

Karmakanic - bassist Jonas Reingold on the A-list team behind new album Transmutation.

Can - sole surviving member Irmin Schmidt looks at the impressive legacy of the krautrock legends.

Amplifier - now slimmed down to a duo, the UK space rockers discuss their Gargantuan LP.

Gleb Kolyadin - the Russian pianist and composer puts his recent tribulations behind him with a new album of beautiful sounds.

Coheed & Cambria - as they near the endgame of the Amory Wars saga, mainman Claudio Sanchez assesses the concept arc.

Wardruna - nature and art continue to collide on the Norwegians’ brand-new album, Birna.

Kevin Godley - one quarter of the classic 10cc line-up, Kevin Godley looks back on 50 years of music, videos and gizmos!

Chris Herin - Tiles guitarist Chris Herin tells us all about his star-studded new solo album.

Pattern-Seeking Animals - keyboardist and writer John Boegehold on a prog world full of Genesis, Jon Anderson, Jethro Tull and K-pop.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Steven Wilson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Amplifier, Envy Of None, Big Big Train, Ghost Of The Machine, Jadis, VdGG, Motorpsycho, Karmakanic, Echolyn, Kraftwerk, Talk Talk, Camel and loads more…

And this issue we’ve seen gigs by Leprous, Steve Hackett, Opeth and TesseracT among many others.

* You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Go to Prog on the alphabetical pull-down menu and enter your postcode.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

