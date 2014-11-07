Jeff Lynne working on ELO album

Jeff Lynne has revealed he’s working on new ELO material.

And he says he’s planning more live dates following his appearance at London’s Hyde Park earlier this year – an event he feared could have been a disaster.

Lynne picked up the Outstanding Contribution award at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour event in LA this week and had previously hinted at bringing ELO back. Now he’s confirmed future plans are in place.

He tells Billboard: “I had so much fun in Hyde Park with 50,000 people. First time I’ve played in 28 years and it was fantastic and I loved every minute, so I’m going to come here and play.

“I’m working on a new album and that’ll be involved in the new times when we play.

Lynne also reveals playing his back catalogue again after decades brought back memories and says some tracks weren’t as straightforward as he thought.

He continues: “They always take on new meanings and some of them I wrote 40 years ago, some of them I wrote 35 years ago, and some 30 years ago. They all become something different as the years go by.

“Some that I thought are very straightforward aren’t at all. I sing them now and realise what they’re about it’s usually about grim stuff like relationships and crap relationships.”